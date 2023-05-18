(CNN) — A high school student used his newly purchased AR-15-style rifle to unleash a torrent of bullets from his yard before continuing his deadly march though a New Mexico neighborhood – leaving three people dead, six others wounded and yet another community wondering whether such tragedy could have been prevented.

While the motive remains a mystery, new details could emerge Thursday afternoon when Farmington police release body camera footage from Monday’s mass shooting.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg, Steve Almasy and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags