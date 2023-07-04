A teen girl was killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting at an Indianapolis block party

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting on July 3 at a block party in Indianapolis.

 WRTV

(CNN) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a block party in northeast Indianapolis Monday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services after she was found with gunshot wounds just after 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

