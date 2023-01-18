A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when they were both gunned down during a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.

Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said during a news conference Tuesday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Elizabeth Joseph, Holly Yan and Stella Chan contributed to this report.

Tags