A 17-year-old boy died Saturday, and four others were wounded when they were stabbed while riding inner tubes down a river in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Scott Knudson told CNN multiple witnesses called law enforcement when the stabbing occurred on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin, and the victims and the suspect are believed to have been tubing. The attack happened Saturday afternoon.

