A Black Texas couple has been reunited with their newborn daughter after authorities removed the baby and placed her in foster care last month citing a doctor's concerns about how they were treating a jaundice diagnosis.

Rodney and Temecia Jackson of DeSoto, Texas, regained custody of their daughter, Mila, on April 20 following a nearly month-long battle with the state's Child Protective Services, according to The Afiya Center, a reproductive justice advocacy group.

