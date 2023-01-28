A Texas National Guard member shot a migrant in the shoulder during an encounter in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas last week, according to a recent joint Army Times and Texas Tribune report. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to CNN a migrant was shot and injured in the incident.

This is the first known incident involving a service member shooting and injuring a migrant since Texas' Operation Lone Star started in March 2021, according to the Army Times and Texas Tribune.

