A student drag show aimed at raising money for the LGBTQ community was canceled Monday by West Texas A&M University's president, who called such shows "derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny," drawing backlash from students and free speech advocates.

In an email to the school community, university President Walter V. Wendler said drag shows "discriminate against womanhood," compared them to blackface and said there was "no such thing" as a harmless drag show.

