A third of young men in Germany think violence against women is ‘acceptable,’ study finds

A third of men in Germany find it acceptable to use violence against women, according to a new survey.

 Pranithan Chorruangsak/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — A third of young men in Germany find it acceptable to use violence against women, according to a new survey which has caused outrage among gender equality campaigners.

The survey was commissioned by children’s charity Plan International Germany. Its findings were published in regional newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags