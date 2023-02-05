Madison Russo allegedly used social media to spread awareness about her battle with cancer and to raise almost $40,000 on GoFundMe -- but the entire operation was a scam, according to Iowa police, who have charged Russo with theft.

Russo, a 19-year-old TikTok content creator, raised more than $37,303 from 439 donors by falsely claiming she suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor the "size of a football, that wrapped around her spine," according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Department.

