Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three, has not been seen since at least the New Year, and investigators have searched areas north and south of Boston to uncover her whereabouts and status.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, told police he last saw her on January 1 when she left their home in Cohasset for a flight to Washington, DC for her job. But authorities have accused him of misleading investigators and said they found a bloody knife in the basement of their home.

CNN's John Miller and Jason Carroll contributed to this report

