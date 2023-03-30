A train hauling ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, igniting several rail cars and forcing nearby residents to evacuate, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests 14 of the train's 40 cars were carrying hazardous material, "including ethanol, which was released -- leading to a fire," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN on Thursday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Andi Babineau, Kara Devlin, Brenda Goodman and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.

Tags