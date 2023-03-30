A train hauling ethanol derailed Thursday morning in Raymond, Minnesota, igniting several rail cars and forcing a mandatory evacuation of the city of about 800, officials said.

The fire was still burning more than 8 hours after the derailment, the US Environmental Protection Agency said. An EPA team was in Raymond by 6:30 a.m. to conduct air quality monitoring.

CNN's Andi Babineau, Meridith Edwards, Kara Devlin, Brenda Goodman and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.

