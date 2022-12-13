Across the country, overflow health care workers are struggling to catch their breath as hospitals fill with sick patients battling a trifecta of respiratory illnesses -- Covid-19, RSV and the flu.

"We've seen a real increase in cases ... particularly since Thanksgiving," said Dr. Christopher Longhurst, chief medical officer at UC San Diego Health, who added that the hospital is facing a respiratory surge. "Covid is up. The flu is up and other respiratory viruses are up as well."

Tags