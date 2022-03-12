ALBANY — As we approach the spring gobbler season in my neck of the woods, I thought that I might share some insight on the recent changes of our populations resulting in the rulebook changes applied by our Department of Natural Resources. I hope to help other hunters reasonably understand the “why” and not just the “how” of these changes.
As most of you should know by now, the upcoming Georgia season has had a reduction in the number of days as well as bag limits. I can assure you that this decision was not made in haste nor without years of thorough biological studies, vetting and deep consideration. The changes were certainly not made because the state DNR does not like you to enjoy your recreational time — in fact just the opposite. The changes were made because we had/have an immediate and dire need to repair the populations of our Eastern Wild Turkeys.
In an attempt to better understand the issues at hand, I have personally spent an enormous amount of time, energy and resources both in and out of the turkey woods since we began to notice the rapid decline in populations (2018-2020ish). From my observations, studies, theories and rationalizations of all combined, I thought that I would attempt to offer my humble explanation below:
Simply put: the decline in populations is not from A or B or C or D, it is from A + B + C + D. Please consider:
WEATHER♦ Georgia and surrounding states suffered catastrophic weather anomalies — two tornados in January 2017 and one hurricane in October 2018 — all in fall and winter months and mostly during night-time dark (roosting) hours.
♦ Turkeys are tough birds, but hanging onto tree limbs in 170 MPH winds is tougher.
♦ Hardwood trees suffered greatly with a large portion being uprooted and destroyed. Their crops immediately lay on the ground afterwards to prematurely rot months before they should have even ripened to gradually fall over time.
♦ Wetter springs and drier summers.
TECHNOLOGY♦ Weaponry: Guns (bows included) and ammo shoot farther, their choke/pattern is tighter and they hit harder. Seventy yards is the new 30. Sights and optics have greatly improved clarity, visibility and accuracy.
♦ Calling and hunting basic skills can be acquired within hours on YouTube or similar, whereas the old turkey-school required an apprenticeship of months or even years in the field with that veteran woodsman.
♦ Gear Enhancements: Technology has allowed mass-produced call cost, sound quality and ease of use to greatly improve. Same with decoys, they look more realistic now than ever before; camouflage clothes and blinds as well.
♦ Hunting Apps: Barometric pressure, GPS, solunar prime times, wind speed, weather, topographies — all at the literal touch of a finger now.
♦ Electronic calls: Sad but true, enough said. Still illegal in most states.
BIOLOGY♦ Quite frankly, in Georgia we were spoiled. We had grown into one of the best turkey hunting states in the country with the longest season and one of the highest harvest success rates on top of gracious daily and seasonal bag limits. The rational result — more turkey hunters and more turkeys harvested. Perhaps my 30-plus years with the calling bug is what further prompts my sense of urgency on this issue — I can remember when we were not so spoiled.
♦ Reproduction Interruptions: Male turkeys gobble (along with other breeding behaviors) in an effort to breed. Hunters call, chase and sometimes shoot gobbling male turkeys — often early in the hunting season when the breeding is at a peak and gobbling seems to be most intense. Obviously, this decreases the populations of breeding males potentially before all breeding females may have been successfully bred. Male turkeys begin to associate gobbling with getting hunted or shot at. The agonizing decision-making begins ... as the breeding disruption continues.
♦ Gobblers Gobble: One theory is that some gobblers tend to gobble more often than others. If that trait is genetic, then perhaps the more often gobbling gobblers get shot, thereby decreasing the breeding and hence the genetic passing of the more often gobbling gobbler trait, and leaving the less gobbling gobblers to breed creating a genetic future strain of less gobbling gobblers. Sounds funny at first, but any veteran hunter will tell you that for a fact — some just seem to gobble more than others; so, in theory, this should make perfectly good sense.
PREDATION♦ Owls, yes owls ... nothing screams easy meal like a sleeping turkey on a limb — recent research may even indicate that they are on the top end of the turkey predator scale. My humble opinion is that using an owl-hoot tube to locate is comparable to using a hawk screech, truck door slam or shotgun blast — they all can make them shock-gobble, but will they want to come in your direction?
Feral hogs: Perhaps the mass crop decline from the 2017/2018 weather drove them up out of the bottoms the following spring in search of food and they found that new turkey egg candy only to now search it out year after year. I am not sure if “feral hog control” even exists or if there is a “healthy feral hog population” or the word “balance” can even be used in the same sentence with “hog,” but I do know that simply trying to keep them in check is hard work so to those that do, thank you.
♦ Disease: There are now at least two known diseases in Georgia negatively affecting our populations.
♦ Legalized bait for other species: Mold — keep your wildlife food dry and mold-free. Encourages close proximity group feeding of a species that normally would be much farther apart when doing so — potentially increasing disease-spreading tendencies via proximity.
♦ Chicken litter fertilizing: Subjective and arguable to say the least; politically driven by chicken industry lobbyists to say the most. For a fact — more than one disease of the wild turkey is known to have originated from domesticated birds. If a domesticated bird has to be inoculated to not suffer from this disease or the parasites that cause/carry it, it only seems to reason that a wild bird may be exposed if not. I do not personally know of anyone who has introduced chicken litter or byproducts into their wild turkey habitat and seen positive population growth results in the years to follow.
MOVING FORWARD AS RESOURCE STEWARDS♦ Consider camera hunting for part or all of the upcoming season(s). You can enjoy the hunt just as much and “shoot” them over and over again. You can still share pictures/videos of that “trophy bird” and few will argue that if you could call him inside of 20 yards to capture him on film that you certainly could have dropped a hammer on him.
♦ Further limiting your season and bag limit — i.e. leave your gun cased until early May to let them maximize breeding season and/or allow yourself only one true trophy. Use the early season to call/scout with your cameras to confirm and identify that dominate tom. If you harvest your boss gobbler before you have learned enough about him to name him; you are either amazingly good, incredibly lucky or he was not the boss gobbler.
♦ Up your fair chase game by using primitive weapons (bows, bolt guns or black powder).
We are very fortunate that wild turkey populations can replenish themselves well with a positive environment and when allowed to do so. We are also fortunate that males grow from poults to harvestable birds in a relatively short timeframe. Mother nature can and will rebound.
The question that remains is will we as stewards help her? The upcoming season is critical. Rest assured, our state biologists can and will further restrict and could potentially suspend turkey hunting in this state if the desired results are not met — and frankly, I am behind them 110%.
There is perhaps not another human being on this earth that is more passionate about calling turkeys than myself. If easing up a little now means enjoying them the rest of my life — and even more knowing that our future generations get to do the same — then I am all for it. Whether you are new to the game or just learning to call “at” turkeys or a seasoned turkey conversationalist — I implore you to take notice and take heed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.