Prosecutors in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh are expected to play highly anticipated footage in court as soon as Wednesday that could undercut the disgraced former attorney's claim he was not present at the scene of the killings when his wife and son were murdered, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Court proceeded Wednesday with the continued testimony of Lt. David Britton Dove, a supervisor in the computer crimes center at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, who extracted all forensics from the phone of Murdaugh's 22-year-old son Paul, as well as those belonging to Alex Murdaugh and his wife Maggie.

