Gunshots fired at two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, late last year left 45,000 homes and businesses without power and more attacks just like that could already be planned by domestic extremist groups, according to experts.

"All of a sudden, about 8:45 p.m., about 20 shots fired off right across the street," Spencer Matthews told CNN affiliate WRAL shortly after the December attack.

Recommended for you

Tags