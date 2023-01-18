The world's population of North Atlantic right whales has been decimated in recent years by human-caused vessel strikes and rope entanglements, and now another member of this rare species faces the same fate.

A 4-year-old female right whale found heavily entangled about 20 miles east of Rodanthe, North Carolina, is "likely to die," according to the fisheries division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

