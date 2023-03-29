Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Wednesday won a historic vote at the United Nations that calls on the world's highest court to establish for the first time the obligations countries have to address the climate crisis — and the consequences if they don't.

Vanuatu has long faced the disproportionate impacts of rising seas and intensifying storms. And in 2021, it launched its call for the UN International Court of Justice to provide an "advisory opinion" on the legal responsibility of governments to fight the climate crisis, arguing that climate change has become a human rights issue for Pacific Islanders.

