Ongoing conflict between parents and schools over virus mitigation for children in the classroom has gone to court in Wisconsin, where a mother is suing her son's school district over his Covid-19 infection.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court last week by Shannon Jensen against the Waukesha School District, the Waukesha Board of Education, a number of school board members and district employees and "seeks injunctive and declaratory relief to remedy the failure of Wisconsin School Districts to adequately protect their students and communities," according to the court documents.
Jensen alleges that the school district and board failed to protect her child and others from Covid-19, and are "knowing, needlessly, unreasonably and recklessly exposing the public" to the virus by continuing to hold classes "without adequate Covid-19 mitigation," according to the court documents.
CNN has reached out to the school board and district Superintendent James Sebert.
Currently, vaccines are only available to children 12 and older. Especially for unvaccinated children, the CDC recommends that schools employ multiple layers of protection, including universal masking, distancing, handwashing, testing, disinfection and quarantine and isolation.
Officials and members of the public alike put a high priority on getting students back into in-person learning at the start of this academic year, but how to do so has been a flashpoint for dispute nationwide. In some places, parents have protested restrictions implemented by school officials, and elsewhere, they are asking for more.
Jensen said in court documents that she sent her three children to Rose Glen Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year, and that the school implemented masking, temperature checks, plexiglass dividers and contact tracing.
But this school year, the district's school board voted to remove most mitigation, including masking requirements. The family had their three children wear masks daily, but many other students did not do the same, according to court documents.
In September, Jensen said in a court declaration, her oldest child tested positive for Covid-19. According to court documents, she isolated all three children to prevent spread for 10 days. A few days later, another one of her children tested positive as well.
The school notified families that two students tested positive in her son's classroom around the time of his infection, but a parent later told Jensen it was four, according to court documents.
The lack of mitigation and delay in communication about infections was a risk to the community, Jensen said in her declaration. Her son had attended community, church, and Cub Scout functions before testing positive.
It's unclear from the court documents how long the delay was between children testing positive and the school notifying parents.
"The School District of Waukesha's refusal to implement reasonable Covid-19 mitigation strategies, not only affected our immediate family, but if we had been notified sooner of my oldest son's close contact with someone who was diagnosed with Covid-19, we could have prevented possible further community spread of the virus," Jensen said in the court declaration.
Jensen is also seeking class action status for herself, her son and all Wisconsin K-12 public school students who have been infected with Covid-19, as well as their parents or guardians.
