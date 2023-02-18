A woman who had been abducted nearly a year ago while traveling across the country made a dramatic escape from her kidnapper after she concocted a getaway plan to a New Jersey gas station, authorities said Friday.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, was charged with kidnapping a woman he met in New Mexico last year, traveling to New Jersey with her and assaulting her in a Burlington County home where they rented a room, according to a statement from New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

