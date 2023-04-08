A Chinese court on Friday sentenced six people to jail for their roles in the human trafficking and abuse of a woman whose appearance in an online video showing her chained by the neck sparked a public outcry.

The Xuzhou Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu province sentenced Dong Zhimin to nine years for the torture and illegal imprisonment of the woman and five others to terms ranging from eight to 13 years for her abduction, sale and imprisonment.

