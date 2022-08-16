But fatal gator attacks are rare. Florida had an average of six unprovoked bite incidents each year between 1948 to 2021, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission. Of those 442 cases, 26 resulted in human deaths.
According to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia:
• Don't feed ducks, turtles or other animals that share waters with alligators.
• Stay about 60 feet or more away from an adult alligator. If an alligator hisses or lunges at you, you are too close.
• If you're driving, let an alligator cross the road. They move across roadways the most often in spring and summer.
• Supervise pets and children when you're in gator territory. "Large alligators do not recognize the difference between domestic pets and wild food sources," the ecology lab says.
• Avoid heavy vegetation in and near the water's edge.
If a gator has already grabbed hold of you, experts say:
• Try to cause a gag reflex by jamming any objects you can reach into the back of the alligator's mouth.
• Poke the alligator in the eye, on the side of its jaw or on top of its skull -- all sensitive places.
• Sometimes a gator will reposition its prey in its mouth. With its jaw back open, that is your chance to escape.
• "Alligators clamp down with powerful jaws, then twist and roll. If an alligator bites your arm, it may help to grab the alligator and roll with it to reduce tearing of the arm," according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
• Get immediate medical attention if bitten. Alligator bites often result in serious infection.
