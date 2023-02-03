A year after a 22-year-old Black man was shot dead by police serving a no-knock warrant, Amir Locke's parents on Friday sued the city of Minneapolis and the officer who fired the fatal shot in federal court.

"We all saw that horrific video where Amir Locke didn't even have a chance ... He was practically in slumber when the police did what they do so often with Black people -- they shoot first, and ask questions later," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Friday in announcing the suit.

CNN's Omar Jimenez, Brad Parks, Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

