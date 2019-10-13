A year after Hurricane Michael, American Red Cross continues to help

ATLANTA — Supplies, emotional support and more than $12.4 million in financial assistance were provided to more than 8,400 damaged or destroyed households in Georgia, Florida and Alabama following Hurricane Michael.
A year later, the work continues.
Michael, one of the most powerful storms to ever impact the U.S., hit the Florida Panhandle and cut a path of destruction across south Georgia on Oct. 10, 2018. The Red Cross launched a relief response to help those devastated by wind and water.
Working with partners, the Red Cross set up shelters and deployed relief supplies, equipment and emergency response vehicles. In addition to providing a safe place to stay and warm meals during and after the storm, Red Cross disaster workers also provided emotional support to people as they faced the trauma of evacuation and returning to their homes.
Thanks to the support of generous donors, the Red Cross provided nearly $4 million in immediate financial assistance — helping families meet some of their most urgent needs — followed by an additional $8.5 million to thousands of households that needed extra help. This allowed residents to prioritize their own needs, from helping with the purchase of a new roof or specialized medical equipment to paying for transportation and lodging costs.
As part of the Hurricane Michael response in Georgia, the Red Cross:
— Provided nearly 2,800 overnight shelter stays;
— Served more than 561,300 meals and snacks;
— Distributed more than 82,100 relief items such as tarps, rakes, shovels and bleach;
— Provided more than $505,000 in financial assistance to more than 350 damaged or destroyed households in Georgia.
When Michael plowed through Albany, Kanelia Nixon, her three children -- Kynnadi, Collen and Caiden -- and her mother, Willa Mae Clark, clung to each other on the living-room floor of her brother’s home.
“It was very scary,” Nixon said. “You could hear the trees crackling and hitting the ground, and we weren’t sure if the trees would land on the roof over our heads or not.”
After the storm passed, Nixon and her children returned home unsure of what they would find. Their house was still standing, but roof damage forced the family into a hotel.
“For about a month, every time we came or left the house, I had to help all the kids up and over all the trees. It was hard,” Nixon said.
Layla, Nixon's 2-year-old niece, moved from New York to Albany to live with the family. Now with four children to comfort, care for and feed, Nixon said she is even more grateful for the assistance she received from the Red Cross.
“The help from the Red Cross really made a difference with groceries and hotel bills,” she said. “We’re still on a waiting list to get our roof fixed up, but I’m just thankful we are all still alive.”
As of Sept. 30, the Red Cross has allocated approximately $35 million for emergency relief and recovery efforts to help people affected by the hurricane. The remaining funds from the $36.7 million raised will be used to help with unmet needs for individuals and families impacted by the storm, as well as to support longer-term community-based recovery services.
The Red Cross continues to provide support for hurricane survivors. Collaborating with government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and faith-based organizations, it is helping residents access the services and resources they need to rebuild their lives.
