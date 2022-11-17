ATALANTA – AAA predicted in its annual report that 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Georgia is forecast to be one of the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).

AAA also forecasts more than 1.6 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That is 26,000 (2%) more Georgia travelers than last year’s holiday.

