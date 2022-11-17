ATALANTA – AAA predicted in its annual report that 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. While that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in Georgia is forecast to be one of the busiest in nearly two decades (since 2005).
AAA also forecasts more than 1.6 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That is 26,000 (2%) more Georgia travelers than last year’s holiday.
“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”
Despite higher gas prices, 89% of all Thanksgiving travelers will drive. AAA forecasts 48.65 million Americans will set out for a holiday road trip. That is 203,000 more drivers than last year.
In Georgia, 1.5 million will take a road trip, an increase of 14,000 people from last year’s holiday.
Pump prices have been fluctuating this month and could be the second-highest on record for the holiday. In Georgia, the highest daily average price for Thanksgiving was set in 2012, at $3.28 per gallon. On Monday, state drivers paid an average price of $3.16 per gallon. That is 6 cents less than what Georgia drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.22).
“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokeswoman, said. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”
Travelers can use the free AAA mobile app to compare gas prices, find certified repair shops, and member discounts in your area while traveling.
If you are hitting the road for the holidays, leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.
More than 411,000 drivers will need AAA roadside assistance during the holiday weekend. The most common reasons are for dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts. AAA encourages drivers to get a full vehicle inspection before they hit the road to check everything from the tires, oil, air filter and wiper blades. AAA has a list of certified mechanics at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks.
“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” Waiters said. “Please be courteous and move over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.”
In addition to congestion on the roads, Thanksgiving travelers are likely to find long lines at the airport, too. Nationwide, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That is an increase of more than 330,000 air passengers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume.
It’s not uncommon for flight delays and even cancellations this time of year, due to winter weather, staffing challenges, and strong demand.
AAA offers the following tips for air travelers:
-- Check-in early online.
-- Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.
-- Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.
-- Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.
Tips for Air Travelers who Have Not Booked their Flight Yet:
-- Book a flight that leaves early in the day. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.
-- Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case your first flight is delayed.
-- Consider traveling on Thanksgiving Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.
“It’s not too late to purchase travel insurance, which can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”
The most popular travel destinations this year, based on hotel bookings at AAA.com are Orlando, Fla.; Anaheim, Calif.; Las Vegas, Nev.; New York; Atlanta; Phoenix, Ariz.; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Denver; Chicago and Charlotte, N.C.
For purposes of this forecast, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Nov. 23-27. The Wednesday-to-Sunday period is consistent with previous years.
The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and S&P Global Market Intelligence forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation. The travel forecast presented in this report was prepared the week of Oct. 10.
Recommended for you
Stacker explored pioneering moments in TV history. Click for more.50 famous firsts from TV history