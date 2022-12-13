ATLANTA -- ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.
National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than per-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third-busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remained resilient and dedicated to travel this year," Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. "The holidays also benefit from the desire to reconnect with loved ones.
"Travelers are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”
Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Georgia, 3.2 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s an additional 66,000 compared to last year and a 1% increase from 2019.
Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are taking to the air to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas said. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”
Other modes of transportation also are rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.
Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Georgia was $2.88 per gallon. That is 27 cents per gallon less than a year ago.
“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters, said. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings; spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”
Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25%, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights. The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27 and 28, and on Jan. 2. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Dec. 27. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to leave early in the morning or later in the evening.
Nearly 899,000 drivers will need AAA roadside assistance during the 11-day holiday period. The most common reasons are for dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. AAA encourages drivers to get a full vehicle inspection before hitting the road -- checking everything from your tires to brakes, lights and wiper blades. You can find a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair Facilities at AAA.com/AutoRepair.
Travelers should also be sure their vehicle has an emergency kit. This should include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, car/portable phone charger(s), flashlight with extra batteries, and drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car.
Being stuck on the roadside will be especially dangerous during the holidays, due to the influx of auto travelers and the potential for impaired drivers. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders and tow trucks. And although Georgia law does not currently require it, AAA also urges drivers to move over for people with disabled vehicles.
“Whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle, when you see flashing lights, please move over,” Waiters said. “We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely for the holidays.”
Strong demand will create long lines at airports, yet winter weather is the wild card. Snow and other winter conditions can not only cause delays and cancellations, but combine that with strong demand during this season, and you can have a challenging time getting re-booked in a hurry.
“If you plan on flying this time of year, travel insurance can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”
The travel forecast is reported in person-trips. In particular, AAA and S&P Global Market Intelligence forecast the total U.S. holiday travel volume and expected mode of transportation.
For purposes of this forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the 11-day period from Dec. 23-Jan. 2. This period is the same length as the 2021/2022 year-end travel period.