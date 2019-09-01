WASHINGTON — Deaths caused by motorists running red lights have hit a 10-year high, data analysis by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows.
According to 2017 numbers — the latest available — more than two people are killed every day in the United States because of impatient or careless drivers making red light violations.
“Drivers who decide to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless choice that puts other road users in danger,” Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, said. “The data show that red light running continues to be a traffic safety challenge.
“All road safety stakeholders must work together to change behavior and identify effective countermeasures.”
In 2017, 939 people were killed in crashes that resulted from red light violations, the highest number in 10 years and a 28% increase from 2012, AAA said.
According to the AAA Foundation, nearly one in three — 28% — deaths that occur at intersections where there are signals is caused by someone running a red light.
The highest risk per capita is in Arizona, which had the highest rate of red-light runners. New Hampshire had the most red-light compliant motorists.
About a third of those killed in red-light violation crashes — just over 35% — were the drivers who ran the light. Nearly half of deaths — 46% — were passengers or occupants of non-violating vehicles. More than 5% of those killed by red-light violators were pedestrians or bicyclists.
While the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index found that 85% of drivers say red-light violations are dangerous, nearly 33% said they had done so in the past month when they could have stopped.
And many drivers don’t think they’ll be fined for a violation. More than 40% said it was unlikely a police officer would stop them for running a red light.
Some believe that red light cameras could help reverse the trend.
“Deaths caused by red light running are on the rise,” said Jessica Cicchino, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety vice president for research. “Cameras increase the odds that violators will get caught, and well-publicized camera programs discourage would-be violators from taking those odds.
“Camera enforcement is a proven way to reduce red light running and save lives.”
IIHS officials say that when properly implemented, red light cameras reduced the fatal red-light running crash rate of large cities by 21% and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signaled intersections by 14%.
They said the effective implementation of red-light cameras incorporates practices that include using the camera program as part of a comprehensive traffic safety strategy, including engineering and education.
IIHS officials said camera programs should only be implemented on roadways with a demonstrated pattern of violations or crashes and that motorists should be notified of the usage. Cameras should be calibrated regularly and only operated under direct supervision by law enforcement personnel.
Local governments also need to evaluate their programs periodically to ensure safety benefits are being realized, IIHS officials said.
Changes in driver behavior are also critical to reducing the number of red-light running crashes on U.S. roads, AAA officials added. When approaching an intersection, a motorist should be prepared to stop and use good judgment. Tapping the brake before stopping can alert inattentive drivers following you. Driving defensively — including checking the intersection before moving through right after the light turns green — is important, AAA officials said.