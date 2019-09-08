ALBANY — Albany Area Primary Health Care's Dr. Michael Sein was selected to serve on the National Advisory Council on the National Health Service Corps by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II.
As a member of NACNHSC, Sein will advise Azar on national policy regarding the direction of National Health Services. Sein’s three-year term began in August.
NACNHSC consists of health care providers and administrators who are experts in the issues that communities with a shortage of primary care professionals face in meeting health care needs. It is a frontline source of information to the NHSC senior management.
The National Advisory Council commits to effectively advising the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and, by designation, the administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Sein has been practicing medicine with AAPHC since 1999. He is a graduate of Nova Southeastern Medical School in Florida and completed residency training at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla. He is board-certified in family medicine and his medical practice is located in Dawson.
“Albany Area Primary Health Care is very proud of Dr. Sein’s nomination and selection to serve on the National Advisory Council,” Brandy Church, spokeswoman for AAPHC, said. “He will be able to bring his knowledge and expertise in health care to officials in Washington, D.C, as well as represent our region of southwest Georgia on a national level. We know he’ll do a wonderful job in this role.”
Serving the southwest Georgia community since 1979, AAPHC is one of the region's largest physician groups — and the largest community health center in the region. With more than 70 providers and 28 locations, AAPHC cares for patients across nine counties in southwest Georgia in the specialties of internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, podiatry, general dentistry, vision care, behavioral health and pharmacy services.
Its medical offices are open to the general public, adults and children, regardless of residence, income or insurance coverage.