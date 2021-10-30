ALBANY — Community Capital Bancshares Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary AB&T have announced a leadership transition at the start of the coming year. As outlined in the succession plan adopted by the Bank’s Board of Directors in December 2018, Perry Revell will become chief executive officer, and Matt Rushton will become president on Jan. 1, and the two men will share responsibility for leading the bank into the future.
In addition, the board voted unanimously at its recent regular board meeting to elect Revell and Rushton to the bank’s Board of Directors, also effective Jan. 1.
It was announced that as part of this transition, current Chairman, President and CEO Luke Flatt will remain Chairman of the Board and will continue to maintain an office at the bank following the transition date.
The change in leadership marks an important milestone for the local bank that was founded in Albany in 1999 and has since grown into the area’s premier community bank.
“Our team of banking professionals has worked diligently over the past decade-plus building a strong foundation of sound financial management and service excellence, while providing customized financial solutions for our clients,” Flatt said if the planned transition. “In addition, we have embraced the mantle of corporate leadership our community expects us to shoulder. I am confident that Perry and Matt are the right leaders, at the right time, to shepherd AB&T beyond the next horizons of superior financial performance, service excellence and progressive community leadership.”
Revell and Rushton are native Albanians who chose to return to southwest Georgia to begin their careers and start their families.
Following a successful stint with SunTrust, Deerfield-Windsor School and University of Georgia graduate Revell joined AB&T in 2011 as a commercial relationship manager. He has seen his role expand to overseeing the bank’s marketing strategies as well as managing the bank’s operational soundness. In the community, Revell serves as immediate past chairman of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Albany/Dougherty Economic Development Commission. Currently, Revell is AB&T’s executive vice president for strategy and execution.
A graduate of Albany High and the University of Georgia, Rushton joined AB&T in 2012, following a successful tenure as a commercial relationship manager with SunTrust. While at AB&T, he has emerged as southwest Georgia’s premier relationship manager and has been guiding the bank’s revenue generation since 2018. Additionally, Rushton serves as vice chairman of the Board of Trustees at Deerfield-Windsor School and as a member of the Phoebe Foundation board. Currently, Rushton is AB&T’s executive vice president for revenue production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.