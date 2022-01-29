ALBANY — In what continues to be an exciting start to the new year for Albany’s AB&T, the locally-based community bank announced three officer promotions this week as the company continues to enhance its leadership team.
Nearing his five-year anniversary with the bank, the Board of Directors promoted Brad McEwen to senior vice president. In his role with branch banking and brand execution, McEwen leads the bank’s retail network and marketing execution.
Additionally, AB&T’s BSA officer, Daniela Norman, has been promoted to assistant vice president as her role within the organization continues to expand in the bank’s operations, compliance and fraud prevention areas.
Lastly, the company’s most recent addition, Relationship Banker Frances Bell, has also been named a banking officer.
“Dedicated and deserving folks like Brad, Daniela and Frances continue to grow their influence within our bank and bring their considerable talents to bear for the good of the entire organization and the Albany community we serve,” AB&T CEO Perry Revell said in a news release. “Quite frankly, these three have already established themselves as vital associates, and the leadership they have provided throughout their tenures has been invaluable in firmly establishing AB&T as the gold standard of community banking.
"I’m so proud of each of them and humbled to serve with such incredible bankers and people. The future is indeed bright at AB&T.”
A long-time resident of Albany, McEwen attended St. Teresa’s Catholic School before graduating from Westover High School, Darton State College and the University of Georgia, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in both English and Religion. A noted journalist and writer, McEwen returned to Albany in 2002 to marry and raise a family. Since that time, he has spent 15 of the last 20 years in the banking industry. He is the father of three and currently serves on the boards of Leadership Albany and The Anchorage.
A native of Poulan, Norman has spent the last 12 years in banking, all with AB&T, having served in a variety of roles throughout the organization before ultimately becoming the bank’s BSA Officer in July 2017. Norman holds an associate’s degree in Applied Science in Law Enforcement from Albany Technical College, as well as a Law Enforcement Specialist Certificate from Albany Tech, and is a certified At-Risk Adult Crimes Tactics Specialist through the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. She’s currently in her final year of the Georgia Bankers Association Compliance School.
Having joined AB&T roughly a year ago, Albany native Bell attended Deerfield-Windsor School before earning a BS in Hospitality Management from the University of Mississippi. Since leaving her position with ADP and returning to Albany, Bell has focused her energies and efforts on developing her banking skills and is currently managing a commercial loan portfolio at AB&T while also becoming more active in the local community through volunteer efforts with various nonprofit and civic organizations, including the Albany Museum of Art.
