ALBANY – Community Capital Bankshares Inc., holder of AB&T National Bank, announced its third-quarter 2019 results on Oct. 30.
The company announced that, following a strong second quarter, AB&T’s 2019 performance improved on the third quarter of 2018 in several key performance measures. The most significant is the growth in net income, quarter over quarter and year over year.
For the third quarter, reported net income was up 20.9% compared to the same period in 2018 and 36.6% year over year. The increases in net income included a $55,000 charge for expenses related to the planned fourth quarter 2019 conversion of the bank’s core processing function to another vendor. A second and final charge of approximately $210,000 for this purpose is expected to occur in the fourth quarter 2019.
The third quarter also saw growth in the bank’s balance sheet as average loans were up 11.5% compared to the third quarter of 2018, and average deposits increased 6.9% for the same period, the company said. In addition, the company reported that the change in deposit mix, as evidenced by growth in non-interest-bearing deposits of 35.7% quarter over quarter and 24.0% year over year, helped hold down funding costs. The bank reported non-performing assets as a percent of total assets standing of 0.07%, and the allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans at 1.16%.
A provision for loan losses of $90,000 was made during the third quarter to support overall loan growth. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.34, an increase of 20.6% for the third quarter.