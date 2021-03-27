ALBANY -- Developing talent is one of the hallmarks of any successful business, and officials at AB&T say building a strong team is part and parcel of everything it does to service its clients and community. That’s why AB&T officials said they are excited to announce the promotion of Maggie Lewis as AB&T’s new mortgage originator.
With bank officials saying she has excelled throughout her nearly six years with AB&T, serving as customer service representative, workplace banker and mortgage processor, they add that Lewis has distinguished herself as a leader among her peers and a great ambassador of the bank throughout the community.
AB&T officials cite Lewis' understanding of personal financial needs, combined with her dedication to delivering gold-standard service to both clients and colleagues, as traits that make her an ideal fit as AB&T’s mortgage originator, as the bank continues to expand on its mission to provide tailored financial solutions to southwest Georgia.
In her new role, Lewis will work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, Realtors and other community stakeholders to guide current and prospective clients through home purchases and refinances.
“We’re very excited to make this announcement and to have Maggie representing AB&T and our mortgage department throughout the community,” AB&T Executive Vice President Matt Rushton said. “Her knowledge of southwest Georgia, along with a deep-rooted drive and determination to ensure clients have the very best experience when buying or refinancing a home, make her an ideal choice to lead our mortgage production team.”
A native of Albany with more than 10 years in banking, Lewis is the mother of a 5-year-old girl and stays active in Grace City Church. She also is a member of the Lee County Kiwanis Club and a supporter and champion of the organization’s Backpack Blessings program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.