TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been awarded a $434,000 nursing grant from the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce, according to the Office of Sponsored Programs.

ABAC is one of 16 schools awarded grants from the GBHCW. The end goal of these grants is to help combat the nursing and health care shortage by increasing the number of nurses graduating from qualified institutions.

