crim just.jpg

Students can now enroll in ABAC’s new Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Classes will begin in the program during the spring semester.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field can now enroll in the new bachelor of science in Criminal Justice degree program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials say they believe it will be an asset to current students as well as those already employed in law enforcement.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News