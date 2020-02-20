TIFTON — Making an academic decision after time in the armed forces of the United States can be difficult, but with Military Friendly Schools, that transition can often be accomplished without mountains of red tape.
That’s why Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been named a bronze-level Military Friendly School by Victory Media.
To qualify for the award, Victory Media takes into consideration academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention. The standards employed at ABAC exceed the Military Friendly standard in each category.
“Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is honored to again receive these military accolades,” said Veterans Affairs Certifying Official and Student Veteran Organization Advisor Jessica Swords. “Our military and veteran students have served our country, and now we are privileged to serve them through assisting in their educational success.”
Swords said veteran initiatives empowered at ABAC include access to the Veteran Success Center, peer tutoring by other veteran students, priority one registration, eligibility to receive a United States Veteran graduation stole, veteran scholarships, and a Student Veteran Organization chapter on campus.
ABAC also has been named a Yellow Ribbon institution, which means that five veteran students may qualify for $2,105.50 toward college expenses per year. ABAC also is home to the Freedom Gallery in Tift Hall, which honors Medal of Honor recipient and ABAC alumnus Harold “Pinky” Durham and the contributions of the United States military. ABAC also added a Blue Star Memorial Garden in 2017.
“The increase in military-related students this year, partnered with the increased participation within our Student Veteran Organization, demonstrates that our efforts are having a positive impact,” Swords said.
Victory Media is the leading trademarked program that targets and grades colleges and companies nationwide, helping veterans and military families make knowledgeable decisions about education and career opportunities. Its aim is to benchmark and identify the institutions that have programs and procedures that lead to positive outcomes.
The Military Friendly ratings and resources were developed through more than a decade of proprietary research. This service provides active and retired military with the transparent, accurate information needed to make decisions about civilian careers and educational opportunities.
For more information, interested persons can visit ABAC at www.abac.edu or https://www.militaryfriendly.com/ for online access to the 2020-2021 Guide to Military Friendly Colleges and Universities.
