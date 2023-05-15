abac grads.jpg

ABAC Student Government Association President Caleb Bagley, left, joins Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and college President Tracy Brundage during 2023 spring graduation ceremonies.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College graduated 397 students during its spring commencement ceremonies. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, an ABAC alumnus, was the featured speaker.

“While we celebrate the conclusion of this part of your journey, I can’t reiterate enough the importance of being a lifelong student,” Harper said. “Simply put, your education doesn’t end today, this is only the beginning. Learn from your successes, learn from your setbacks, and no matter what challenges you might face, you’ve just got to keep plowing.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags