TIFTON — Alan Kramer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students, topped the list of honorees at the school’s recent Faculty & Staff Awards and Service Recognition presentation.
Kramer was honored for his 30 years of service at ABAC and said he is planning for many more.
“ABAC has been 30 years of wonderful students, faculty, staff and memories,” Kramer said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues for many more years as we coach, engage, teach and mentor students, along the way hopefully sharpening skillsets and growth mindsets related to grit, leadership, accountability and inclusivity.”
Employees honored for 25 years of service included Nancy Brannen, Donna King, Melanie Partlow and Lori Pearman.
Honored for 20 years of service were Robert Carpenter, James Galt-Brown, Todd Hicks, Michael Kirkland, Rhonda Lewis, Barry Miburo, Keith Perry and Reba Selph. Fifteen-year award recipients include Tonia Carpenter, Todd Dunhauer, Lori Haddock, Tammy Hinson, Gay Ann Hodge, James McCrimmon, Shawn Seat and Amy Warren.
Award recipients for 10 years of service included Kristin Beasley, Heather Cathcart, Trey Davis, Amanda Dow, Thomas Grant, Jan Gregus, Lynne Hoatson, Austin Lawton, Audrey Luke-Morgan, Richard Matthews, Sherri Newberry, Allen Saylor, Yvonne Smith, Jodie Snow, Katie Spooner and Robert Thompson.
Employees recognized for five years of service included Matthew Aderholt, Maria Aguilar, Jordan Beard, Cayla Beasley, Vickie Bryant, Dr. Katheryn Cerny, Ryan Currie, Chris Daniels, Brenda Doss, Ben Gahagen, Bal Khatiwada, Janet Koposko, Michael Maw, Sallie MaHugh, Alex McLemore, Jason Pace, Von Peavy, David Rhode and Jennifer Vieth.