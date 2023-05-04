ABAC awards.jpg

Alan Kramer was honored at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Faculty & Staff Awards and Service Recognition presentation. He is pictured with Dr. Amy Willis.

TIFTON — Alan Kramer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students, topped the list of honorees at the school’s recent Faculty & Staff Awards and Service Recognition presentation.

Kramer was honored for his 30 years of service at ABAC and said he is planning for many more.

