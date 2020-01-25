TIFTON — Two different classes focusing on floral management and Succulent dish garden arrangement will be available to the public during February from the Horticulture Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. It’s an opportunity to learn basic floral design techniques at a very low cost.
With a Valentine Day theme, the floral arrangement class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at a cost of $20 per person. The Succulent dish garden arrangement class is set for Feb. 20, also from 6-8 p.m., at a cost of $15 per person.
Tickets can be purchased through the ABAC Horticulture Club Facebook page. Attendees should make certain they are signing up for the correct event since the classes and prices are different.
Only 22 spaces are available for each class, which will be held in Room 126 of the Environmental Horticulture Building. Frank Flanders, associate professor of agricultural education in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will provide an interactive demonstration including the basic arrangement techniques and the “must-haves” for designs.
For more information, interested persons can call or text Morgan Fritze at (407) 212-1037 or email her at mfritze@stallions.abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.