TIFTON — While most people think of the Agricultural and Natural Resources programs when they think of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, ABAC also has thriving liberal arts programs as well.
And a group of 25 high school students got the chance to see this for themselves at this year's daylong Young Writer's Conference at ABAC on Saturday.
Jeff Newberry, an English professor at ABAC, said the idea of showing the wide variety of programs ABAC has to offer was one of the initial reasons for starting the conference.
"The writing and communication program at ABAC is growing and thriving, and I think it's exciting that potential students can see all that we have to offer," Newberry said. "I think the event shows potential students that ABAC is not a one-trick pony. We have strong programs in all of the liberal arts."
Newberry and Jordan Cofer, former interim dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at ABAC, initially came up with an idea for a longer conference several years before the first daylong Young Writer's Conference, but they were unable to get funding for the longer conference. Newberry credits Cofer with being the driving force to make the shorter conference, now in its fourth year, happen.
However, Newberry said that the idea had always been to invite young people.
"There were so many things already for other writers," Newberry said. "I like opening doors for people. I always tell my students in class than in academia, somebody held the door open for me. I like to hold the door open for other people as well."
This year's conference featured YA novelist Courtney Stevens as the keynote speaker. Stevens has published four full-length novels, a novella and a short story collection.
Newberry said the organizers asked Stevens to speak because she was a "perfect fit" for the conference.
"Stevens is a rural Southerner who writes about the experience of living in the contemporary rural south," Newberry said. "She's a natural storyteller who writes compelling narratives."
Stevens said she was excited to speak at the conference because of the chance to help other writers.
"When I know people are pursuing or finishing a story that's important to them, I (try to help)," Stevens said. "I am so glad that people helped me get going. If I have something to give back, it's something I'm interested in doing."
Stevens stressed to the young attendees the importance of writing stories that only they could tell, based on their own experiences.
"What I'm hoping is that (they) can learn to write from the places that (they) most love and identify with and learn to translate those into a story for an audience, a story that moves beyond (themselves)," Stevens said. "Sometimes that is about learning to fictionalize it, so look at a variety of tools that might help you fictionalize certain points or certain stories. Or it might just be identifying what it is that you really want to focus on because you're going to stick with that story for a long time."
The daylong conference also featured a workshop on fiction led by Stevens, a workshop on poetry by Justin Evans, who co-authored a book with Newberry, and a workshop on nonfiction with ABAC English Professor Sandra Giles. Several ABAC alumni from various liberal arts programs also spoke to the attendees about some of the coursework and activities at ABAC they feel contributed to their current career.