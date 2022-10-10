usher series.jpg

Lecturer Jim McSweeney will explain to the audience how archival documents and images of the National and Federal Archives allow us to hear the voices of our past and provide physical evidence of actions taken, considered, or avoided.

TIFTON — Jim McSweeney from the National Archives in Atlanta will speak on “Our National Experience, The National and Federal Archives” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Jess Usher Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The event is sponsored by the Tom M. Cordell Distinguished Lecture Series

Each event is open to the public at no charge with no ticket required. All events in the series will be held in Howard Auditorium on the ABAC campus. Formerly known as the ABAC Lecture Series, this special collection of presenters has been renamed in memory of Jess Usher, a former ABAC faculty member and lecturer in the series, who passed away in 2021.

