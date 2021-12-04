TIFTON -- A delightful smile of surprise and appreciation danced across the faces of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President David Bridges and his wife, Kim, when the ABAC Alumni Association named its top award for bachelor’s degree graduates in their honor.
During the morning fall commencement ceremony, one of two that ABAC held, Melissa Pierzchajlo, president-elect of the ABAC Alumni Association, said, “Beginning today and from this day forward, the ABAC Alumni Association is changing the name of its top award for ABAC graduates who participate in the ceremony and receive bachelor’s degrees to the David and Kim Bridges Award. Thanks for all you have done for ABAC.”
The Bridgeses are both 1978 alumni of ABAC, who met while they were ABAC students in Rosalyn Donaldson’s English class. Bridges is the only ABAC president to have ever been a student at the college. He is also the longest-serving president among the 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia and the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC.
“This is a wonderful surprise for both of us,” Bridges said. “Kim and I both love ABAC, and we will always treasure our time here. I have always said there are two kinds of people in this world, those that came to ABAC and those that wish they had. We are glad we came to ABAC.”
Now in his 16th year as the ABAC President, Bridges announced his impending retirement in September. He is scheduled to retire this year but has told the Board of Regents of the University System that he is willing to stay until at least the 2022 spring commencement ceremony if his successor is not selected before that time.
Pierzchajlo cited the many accomplishments of the Bridgeses during their time at ABAC.
“They have devoted themselves to the betterment of this college and its students,” Pierzchajlo said. “They have attended student events, Foundation functions, alumni activities and much more.
“A few years ago, Kim and Dr. Bridges wanted to celebrate ABAC alumni who had served this country with distinction. That’s how the Freedom Gallery in Tift Hall came about. The Freedom Gallery is a tribute to Harold Bascom Durham Jr., the only ABAC alumnus to receive the Medal of Honor. The room also honors all American veterans.”
Pierzchajlo also mentioned the Historic Front of Campus Project that revitalized the three original buildings on the campus, the addition of the Georgia Museum of Agriculture to the campus, and the consolidation of Bainbridge State College into ABAC.
It is fitting that the bachelor’s degree award at commencement was selected to carry the Bridgeses' names because ABAC began offering bachelor’s degrees during Bridges’ tenure. The college had offered only associate's degrees for the previous 75 years prior to making junior and senior level classes available in 2008.
The first ABAC bachelor’s degree graduates received their diplomas in 2009. Bridges says the addition of bachelor’s degrees is ABAC’s top accomplishment during his tenure.
The award for the top associate's degree graduate participating in the ceremony has long been called the George P. Donaldson Award in honor of the ABAC president who served from 1947-61.
