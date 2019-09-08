TIFTON -- Simulation training using high fidelity mannequins is one of the up-and-coming tools that can be used across the nursing curriculum to replicate experiences in nursing practice.
Nursing faculty members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently involved themselves in an up-close-and-personal look at that type of training through the leadership of Debra Weaver and two new high-fidelity mannequins.
“Because simulation requires active student participation, discussion and debriefing, it is considered to have a higher impact on student learning,” Jaibun Earp, dean of the ABAC School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said. “This interactive experience immerses students in patient health care scenarios in a safe environment.”
The National League for Nursing stated in 2018 that, “Simulation creates transformational learning experiences for all nursing students and provides diverse perspectives on caring for patients across the continuum of care.”
The NLN said that learning in simulation allows for learning in context, a concept at the forefront of contemporary educational reform. As teachers and learners move away from content-laden curricula to curricula that emphasizes experiential learning, it is critical that nurse educators have the requisite knowledge and skills to use simulation to its full potential.
“Simulation experiences reinforce the development of skills in assessment, psychomotor activity, critical thinking, problem solving, decision making and collaboration with others,” Earp said. “Literature supports the idea that simulation-based education with deliberative practice can achieve specific clinical goals relating to patient safety.”
The NLN has endorsed study findings that conclude that simulation can be substituted for up to 50 percent of traditional clinical experiences.
Earp said that simulation can be divided into three categories: low-fidelity, medium-fidelity and high-fidelity simulation. Low and medium fidelity simulations require static or basic mannequins and usually involve students in the beginning nursing curriculum.
High-fidelity simulations require lifelike mannequins with complex clinical situations to promote skills acquisition, develop clinical judgment, and teach students to work in teams collaboratively for successful outcomes.
“Initially, 10 ABAC nursing faculty members were involved in full-day intensive training, and the rest of the faculty will be trained on another day,” Earp said. “After completing this training, our faculty members are ready to train on-site nursing students using high-fidelity mannequins to become highly competent skilled nurses.”