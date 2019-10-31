TIFTON — High school seniors will have a chance to win a $500 tuition waiver and much more on Nov. 9 during Stallion Day at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the college's Donaldson Dining Hall.
Stallion Day kicks off with campus tours guided by the ABAC Ambassadors from 8-8:45 a.m., followed by Club Connections in Gressette Gymnasium and a continuation of campus tours.
Information sessions on topics ranging from financial aid, the honors program and student engagement programs are then provided on the agenda. Visiting students will also be able to stop by the different schools of study based on their area of academic interest to learn more about the programs being offered.
A free lunch for the visiting students will be provided in the dining hall from noon-1 p.m. Meals are available for guests and can be purchased the day of the event.
Students and guests can take advantage of sessions on financial aid, scholarship information and housing as well as tours of the ABAC Lakeside freshman housing complex during the afternoon.
Prospective students should sign up ahead of time for the Stallion Day event at www.abac.edu/visit or by calling (229) 391-5004. There is no charge for prospective students for this event.
If there are any questions regarding Stallion Day, prospective students can contact the admissions office via e-mail at admissions@abac.edu.