ABAC/PCOM Georgia agreement to benefit aspiring pharmacy students

TIFTON — An agreement was recently reached which will allow Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students seeking careers as pharmacists to earn doctoral degrees a year early at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The Suwanee campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, PCOM Georgia, is the home of the PCOM School of Pharmacy.
“We are very excited about this new venture with PCOM, which is sure to be of tremendous benefit to our students and the broader region,” Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences, said. “This agreement will allow students to complete their combined bachelor and doctoral level education in a shorter time frame, which will make this advanced training more accessible and prepare more pharmacists to enter the workforce.”
Shawn Spencer, dean of the PCOM School of Pharmacy, said the agreement will allow eligible ABAC students to enter the pharmacy school after completing their junior year of college. Students who meet the School of Pharmacy requirements may matriculate into professional school before graduating from ABAC and will have the opportunity to earn a combined Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degree while at PCOM Georgia.
Spencer said that after completion of the second year of pharmacy school, these students will be eligible to receive their bachelor’s degree from ABAC having earned the required credits during their first two years at PCOM Georgia.
Therefore, students can begin their careers early while saving tuition dollars.
“We continually strive to add value for our students. We’re very pleased about ABAC’s partnership with us and will continue to support Georgia residents entering the region’s healthcare workforce,” Spencer said.
An articulation agreement similar to the agreement with ABAC is also in place at Middle Georgia State University in Macon and Valdosta State University in Valdosta.
Students enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program at PCOM Georgia may enhance their credentials by pursuing concentrations in three pharmacy practice areas including acute, ambulatory and managed care. In addition, pharmacy doctoral students may pursue one of three graduate business programs offered in partnership with Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
“Now with two campuses in Georgia, PCOM strives to impact all regions of the state,” PCOM President and CEO Dr. Jay S. Feldstein said. “With this new partnership with ABAC, we will save our students from the south Georgia region both time and tuition dollars in hopes that they will return to South Georgia to practice pharmacy.”
ABAC, located in Tifton, supports an enrollment of almost 4,000 students from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties, 18 states and 30 countries. It also features instructional sites in Moultrie, Bainbridge, Blakely and Donalsonville.
Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit institution that offers osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy programs as well as graduate degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. The Suwanee campus is also home to the Georgia Osteopathic Care Center.