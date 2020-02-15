TIFTON – Movie nights, a cookout, and guest speakers are scheduled on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus during February to celebrate African American History Month.
A cookout at noon on Feb. 21 in the John Hunt Town Center will feature Nick Green, a former major league baseball player from Tifton. He played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels during his professional career.
After his stint in the big leagues, Green continued to play baseball across the globe in places such as Taiwan and Venezuela. Currently, Green is a minor league pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox. He is one of only eight African American pitching coaches in major league baseball.
On Feb. 25, retired Lt. Col. Sammie Davis will speak at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. Davis served 34 years in the U.S. Army as a logistics, acquisition, contracting and procurement subject matter expert. On top of being a highly decorated officer, he also has a Ph.D. in Education and owns his own catering service. Davis travels the country to “share knowledge to all who will listen.”
Other African American History Month events at ABAC include movie nights in the Lakeside Lobby on Feb. 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. There will also be a Yard Show on Feb. 22 in Howard Auditorium at 4 p.m. to show the impact Greek life has on African American culture and to celebrate Greek life at ABAC. The Sigma Gamma Rho “Poodles” will host an open mic night in the John Hunt Town Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.
The culminating event of the month will be an appearance by Rutha Mae Harris, who will speak to ABAC students on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in Howard Auditorium. Harris was a member of the Freedom Singers in 1963 when they signed a contract with Mercury Records. She has also recorded with the Landmark Gospel Singers and Whitney Houston.
Individuals Making Progress and Achieving Change Together (IMPACT), the office of the dean of students, Residence Life and Housing, Active Minds, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., and Helping Professions Association are sponsoring these events. For more information, contact ABAC Dean of Students Bernice Hughes at bhughes@abac.edu.
