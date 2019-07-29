TIFTON — Local businesses will have the chance to shine and scoop up new student customers on Aug. 15 during the 12th annual Town and Gown event at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Town and Gown will take place from 4-6 p.m. in Gressette Gymnasium on the ABAC campus. Local businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations can register for a space to welcome new and returning students to ABAC and Tifton.
The cost for a business is $25, and the cost for a religious organization is $10. Double spaces are $50. Nonprofits and ABAC clubs are free, but they must also register. One table and two chairs will be provided.
The deadline to register for this event is Aug. 8. To register or for more information, contact ABAC dean of students Bernice Hughes at (229) 391-5130 or deanofstudents@abac.edu.
Hughes said those involved can bring freebies, coupons and job applications to hand out to students. Set-up for the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. The upper level of Gressette will be used for participants with food, and there is an elevator available. Sales from off-campus vendors will be prohibited.
Hughes said the 2018 Town and Gown had more than 300 student participants. Door prizes will be accepted and will be given out at the end of the event. Classes begin for the fall semester at ABAC on Aug. 13.