Hans Schmeisser

TIFTON — Hans Schmeisser, a professor of political science at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been awarded the statewide James T. LaPlant Award for Exemplary Student Mentorship from the Georgia Political Science Association.

One of the four top awards presented at the recent GPSA conference, the GPSA said the LaPlant Award "recognizes exemplary student mentors at either the undergraduate or graduate level." The award provides recognition to a faculty member for outstanding service to students by sponsoring undergraduate student papers, student panels and/or co-authoring faculty/student collaborative papers.

