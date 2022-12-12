TIFTON — Hans Schmeisser, a professor of political science at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been awarded the statewide James T. LaPlant Award for Exemplary Student Mentorship from the Georgia Political Science Association.
One of the four top awards presented at the recent GPSA conference, the GPSA said the LaPlant Award "recognizes exemplary student mentors at either the undergraduate or graduate level." The award provides recognition to a faculty member for outstanding service to students by sponsoring undergraduate student papers, student panels and/or co-authoring faculty/student collaborative papers.
“Nominations are solicited in a call to the association membership and require a letter of support from a current GPSA member," GSPA officials said. "The decision is made by an award committee of past presidents, chaired by the immediate past president."
Schmeisser also was elected by his peers to serve a three-year term as the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Coordinator for the conference. This position allows him to cultivate undergraduate research in history and government, as well as provide other students with a research agenda that would benefit by presenting at this annual academic meeting.
"Given the high quality of my peers at GPSA, I was surprised by the award and humbled by the election to serve as SoTL Coordinator,” Schmeisser said. “I am excited about the opportunities the position holds for ABAC students.”
Schmeisser was the recipient of ABAC’s 2015 W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Teaching Excellence award and the 2021 W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Excellence in Advising award. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Mercer University and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Florida. He has been an ABAC faculty member since 2009.
Bolstered by a $400 scholarship provided by Student Engagement Programs, ABAC student Amber Oliver from Springhill, Fla., was able to present her original research at the Undergraduate Panel.
“Let me just say that she hit it out of the park,” Schmeisser said. “Her research was well above any other student on her panel, and she is currently being recruited by Graduate Coordinators from the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and Valdosta State University.
“I am excited about Amber’s current and future success. She is what ABAC and the history and government major at ABAC are all about."