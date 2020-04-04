Remote Instruction Will Continue for ABAC During the Summer Term
TIFTON—Instruction will continue to be delivered remotely at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the other 25 institutions in the University System of Georgia during the remainder of the spring semester and the summer term, with only limited exceptions.
USG institutions, including ABAC, are tentatively planning to return to normal on-campus operations for the fall semester should guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health allow it. At this time, fall semester classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 12 at ABAC.
Meanwhile, all institutions have been asked to continue their current telework and flexible work strategies for faculty and staff. USG institutions overall have remained open, with only minimal staff physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services.
ABAC and all USG institutions continue to prioritize the safety of students, faculty, and staff as each college and university does its part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia and fulfill the USG mission to graduate students in these challenging times.
Additional information on spring semester instruction (which is ongoing) and options for students during the 2020 summer term is available at the ABAC website at www.abac.edu.
