TIFTON -- Jeffrey Ross has been selected as the interim dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“ABAC and ABAC-Bainbridge have exceptional nursing programs,” Ross said. “I am honored to be able to serve as interim dean. I want to guide, support and aid the students, faculty and staff into the next phase of the programs.”
Ross, who is from Donalsonville, has been teaching practical, associate and baccalaureate nursing degree-level programs for 15 years. He has served as chair of nursing for the practical and associate's degree programs at ABAC-Bainbridge.
Ross received his associate's degree from Darton College, his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Albany State University and his Ed.D. in Nursing Education from the University of West Georgia. Ross also maintains certification through the National League for Nursing as a Certified Nursing Educator.
Ross’ nursing clinical specialties include medical/surgical, long-term care, nursing management, and hospice care. He has taught all the courses in the associate's degree in nursing program except for courses in women’s health and pediatrics. Ross also teaches a large array of the RN to BSN courses offered by ABAC.
Ross said the success of ABAC’s nursing program can be attributed to the dedication of the faculty, staff and students as well as dynamic support from clinical affiliations.
“We are very grateful to the many hospitals and health care facilities that allow our students the opportunity to have hands-on, real-life experiences,” Ross said. “Without these facilities, the ABAC nursing program simply would not be able to exist.”
ABAC offers both the associate's degree and the bachelor’s degree in nursing at the main campus in Tifton and at the ABAC-Bainbridge instructional site.
“I would encourage anyone who wishes to pursue a degree in nursing to consider attending ABAC,” Ross said.
For more information about the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, interested persons can contact Reba Selph at rselph@abac.edu on the main campus or Ashley Robinson at ashley.robinson@abac.edu at the ABAC-Bainbridge instructional site.
