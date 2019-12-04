TIFTON — Sixteen students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Students serving as Ambassadors include Hannah King, a senior biology major from Tifton; Abby Green, a junior agricultural education major from Montrose; Ava Jane Teasley, a freshman agricultural communication major from Covington; Emily Owenby, a freshman agricultural education major from Blairsville; Cydney Slapa, a freshman agriculture major from Deltona, Fla.; Charley Lollis, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Perry; Jake Harris, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Hamilton, and Jaylee Bass, a senior writing and communication major from Adel.
Other Ambassadors include Claire Ryland, a junior business major from Tifton; Ja’Mi Barnes, a sophomore social and community development major from Tifton; Jarrett Mobley, a senior agricultural communication major from Covington; Emily Ralston, a senior agribusiness major from Bradenton, Fla.; Will Bostelman, a sophomore business major from West Point; Raegan Clack, a sophomore nursing major from Leesburg; Kendall Prescott, a freshman agricultural education major from Lake Placid, Fla., and Johnathan Strickland, a junior environmental horticulture major from LaGrange.
King serves as president; Bostelman is vice-president; Owenby is secretary, and Teasley is the historian for the Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist the offices of the president, marketing and communications, and admissions by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and college events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
Ambassador advisors are Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Roberts and Director of Enrollment Management Donna Webb.